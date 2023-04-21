Making the transition from ‘mister’ to ‘pop’ | READER COMMENTARY

Ah, the twilight of our lives: In the early evening, Water Taxi passengers are silhouetted against the reflection of the Domino Sugars sign after a new version was installed in 2021. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“Thanks, Mister.”

I was startled to hear someone address me as “mister.”

Advertisement

“Is this kid speaking to me?” I wondered. When it became clear that he was, I decided right then that this was OK. “Oh, I’m 20 now and old enough to be called ‘mister.’”

Until that moment, I was usually just Paul — sometimes Little Paul, Paulie and Broph or “Master Paul Brophy,” the customary address on some handwritten envelopes containing birthday or holiday wishes and money.

Advertisement

Hmm, I thought at the time, well, maybe I’m an adult now. I’ll have to live up to it by setting a good example, driving carefully and in a safe sedan, attending church on Sunday, getting married and supporting a wife and kids. I will be a responsible citizen. This felt OK: Mister Paul C. Brophy.

I’ve now been a “mister” for over half a century. There are still the incongruous occasional moments when someone calls me “young man,” like the guy in a restaurant some months ago. I think he was younger than me. Maybe he was catching my vibe — young at heart and that you’re-only-as-old-as-you-feel stuff. More than likely, though, he didn’t take a close look or his eyes had gone bad.

There was a different first for me recently — a very important and serious first.

On a balmy early spring afternoon, I was gabbing with the first mate on Baltimore’s water taxi. I was sitting on a bench a little too close to the gate that she opens and closes to let passengers off and on the small boat. And, she asked me to move over a little. “Could you scoot over a bit, pop?” And then later as I disembarked, “Nice talking with you, Pop.”

Pop? Are you kidding me? Pop?

Ageism, that’s what it is. I’ve been a victim of ageism and I’m calling the AARP!

My grandkids call me Pop-Pop, and that’s OK and has been going on for 18 years. But when a perfect stranger calls you “Pop,” we’re talking about a moment of passage. And this in Baltimore, where the more fitting salutation is “Hon,” short for Honey, and used by virtually all female service workers to address their customers, as in “Ya want cream in that coffee, Hon?”

So now I’m a pop. No longer a mister. I guess I’ll have to live up to the new title.

Advertisement

Yippee!

Now, I’m free to sit in the section of the bus “reserved for those with disabilities and seniors.” And to dance any which way with toddlers at street fairs. And kibitz with strangers about whatever crosses my mind. Wear a plaid shirt with striped pants or the other way around. Organize a kazoo band. Smile and flirt. Go fishing wearing a bucket hat with a corncob pipe. Grow a salt-and-pepper beard, probably mostly salt.

So, if you happen to see a smiley man sitting in the seniors-only section of the Maryland Transit Administration 94 bus with a bucket hat, stripes and plaids, with a kazoo in his shirt pocket talking to strangers, that’s probably me. Just say, “Hey, scoot over, Pop,” and we can sit and kibitz.

— Paul Brophy, Baltimore

The writer lives in Locust Point and is a regular rider on the Harbor Connector.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.