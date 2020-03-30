Outbreak poses real challenges for older adults | READER COMMENTARY

Phone, Skype and FaceTime are becoming the new normal, I’m afraid. The network of Baltimore non-profits supporting older adults in the community are working to check in with them across the city to make sure they have sufficient food, medication supplies and family and friends who are their ongoing contacts for them, especially in case of an emergency. Our calls are reaching out to offer a friendly and caring voice on an ongoing basis as needed. Though we can’t be together in person, we can be together through a virtual connection.