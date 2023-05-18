Creating new opportunities for older Marylanders | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kathy Dickinson, of Anneslie, dances with her grandson, Spencer Haber, 10, at the senior citizens prom hosted by the Loyola Blakefield 8th grade class. The idea for “A Walk Down Memory Lane” prom was developed by the students after they attended an Alzheimer’s Association program that explained how social isolation contributes to cognitive decline in older adults. April 28, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

May is Older Americans Month, the annual celebration that recognizes the countless contributions of older adults to our communities and a continued commitment to support them.

In Maryland, there are more than 949,000 adults over age 65, with nearly 8% living below the poverty line. Many will need some level of care and support. LeadingAge Maryland and our members have taken an active role in solutions for the future such as convening mission-driven affordable senior housing providers in our region to find ways to expand access to quality, affordable housing and services. Collectively, our members support more than 20,000 older Marylanders each year as they pursue what matters most to them in life.

Advertisement

However, funding and programming resources for many of the services older adults rely on come from a range of federal programs — policy activity in more than 25 federal agencies affects older people directly. There is no overarching leadership and coordination of these efforts, resulting in often inadequate support, as well as redundancies, gaps and conflicting eligibility requirements (”Americans are deeply opposed to cutting into Medicare or Social Security benefits, poll suggests,” April 7).

Under Gov. Wes Moore’s administration, we are hopeful about the opportunities that will come with a Maryland Department of Aging led by Secretary Carmel Roques. She has already taken steps to break down silos and foster collaboration. At the federal level, a White House Office on Aging Policy could address national issues and ensure focused, effective coordination of the many federal programs for older adults in our community and across the nation.

Advertisement

For many older adults, the gift of growing older presents new opportunities for expression and engagement, particularly if they can access support. Let’s eliminate boundaries, allow the fullest possible use of available resources and join in supporting an aging unbound experience for all older adults.

— Allison Ciborowski, Sykesville

The writer is president and CEO of LeadingAge Maryland.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.