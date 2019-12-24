Four years ago, if Republican members of the U.S. Senate had known Donald Trump’s character, would they have supported him? The man is a foul-mouth bigot who does not believe in science, doesn’t care about the environment, knows nothing about international protocol, is a habitual liar, feels that he is above the law, is laughed at by foreign dignitaries and is an embarrassment to the country and to the Republican Party.
My guess is that they would have looked elsewhere (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Senate Republicans respect the Constitution,” Dec. 19). Although members of the Republican Party, they are, above all, Americans. When called upon to evaluate the impeachment charges, they have a duty as Americans to do so honorably. And they should remember, when their reelection time comes, their actions will be remembered by the American people. Their jobs cannot be saved by the Electoral College.
Norman Green
