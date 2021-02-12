In U.S., ‘mob rule’ not so uncommon | READER COMMENTARY

During the House impeachment managers’ presentations, several described the words of one of the Capitol Police, “Is this America?” That question was asked repeatedly with the expectation that any listener would say, “No!” But what if it is? (”Capitol riot video spotlights mob’s focus on stopping a Biden win: ‘We were invited here!’” Feb. 12).
Our country was created by mob rule. A mob attacked ships in a harbor and emptied their contents into the water. By the time of Paul Revere’s ride, mob rule had forced the British to leave all of Massachusetts except Boston.
We have a creation story that justifies the mob rule. There are many other examples of mob rule being endemic to our national culture. Instead of denying who we are and how we are above such conduct, we would be better off to tell the truth about who we are, and not just about mob rule.
Edward Kitlowski, Loch Hill
