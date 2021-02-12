xml:space="preserve">
In U.S., ‘mob rule’ not so uncommon | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 12, 2021 1:59 PM
Protesters flooded Griffin’s Wharf in Boston on a dreary December evening in 1773 to demonstrate against the Tea Act, which gave the British government an effective monopoly on selling tea in the colonies. People dumped hundreds of chests of tea from the British East India Company into the water — an act of defiance against British rule without representation of the colonists who just two years later would fight in the American Revolution. (Currier and Ives lithograph/U.S. Library of Congress).
During the House impeachment managers’ presentations, several described the words of one of the Capitol Police, “Is this America?” That question was asked repeatedly with the expectation that any listener would say, “No!” But what if it is? (”Capitol riot video spotlights mob’s focus on stopping a Biden win: ‘We were invited here!’” Feb. 12).

Our country was created by mob rule. A mob attacked ships in a harbor and emptied their contents into the water. By the time of Paul Revere’s ride, mob rule had forced the British to leave all of Massachusetts except Boston.

We have a creation story that justifies the mob rule. There are many other examples of mob rule being endemic to our national culture. Instead of denying who we are and how we are above such conduct, we would be better off to tell the truth about who we are, and not just about mob rule.

Edward Kitlowski, Loch Hill

