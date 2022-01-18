Democrats should ‘fight like hell’ on Senate rules | READER COMMENTARY

By upending long-standing U.S. Senate traditions to ensure control of the Supreme Court, the Republican Party demonstrated their willingness to pull any lever at their disposal to accomplish their decades-old goal of establishing a permanent GOP majority. They are now aghast that their opponents are contemplating a similar action (”President Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills,” Jan. 13).
A change to the filibuster may backfire and it may be too late to matter. But, as any baseball fan knows, it’s better to go down swinging than to watch helplessly with the bat on your shoulder.
The Democrats need to heed the advice of the defeated president who told his followers to “fight like hell.” The stakes are too high not to.
Mac Nachlas, Baltimore
