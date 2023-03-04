Don’t blame Maryland Historical Trust for loss of Sellers Mansion | READER COMMENTARY

The loss of the Sellers Mansion is indeed sad. But letter writer Georgia Corso is way off base blaming the Maryland Historical Trust for its demise (”Blame state bureaucrats for loss of Sellers Mansion,” March 1).

It appears that the developer was unsuccessful in gaining state commercial tax credits, and the writer wrongly assumes the Trust blocked the project. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

MHT’s historic tax credit programs are competitive. Each year, the funds available are far less than the amount needed to fund all the eligible applications received. The submitted projects are rated and ranked by established criteria in order to determine those most deserving. It appears that the Sellers application may have been incomplete and therefore was not selected. It also appears that the developer was eligible for federal tax credits and had the “go-ahead” from City Hall to proceed with restoration.

While the failure to obtain state tax credits may have been disappointing, the Maryland Historical Trust was in no way responsible for the loss. To the contrary, the Trust’s funding programs have helped save hundreds of buildings in Baltimore and all around the state. If one wants to point fingers, aim them elsewhere, not at the funding sources.

— Marty Azola, Towson

The writer is a past trustee of the Maryland Historical Trust

