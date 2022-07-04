For U.S., a loss of church-state separation | READER COMMENTARY

Sadly, this Independence Day marks a step backwards for our secular nation. A recent slate of rulings from our conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court have eroded the wall of separation between church and state that our founders constructed nearly 250 years ago (”Post-Roe battles in state courts: Abortion bans temporarily blocked in Louisiana and Utah,” June 28).

In the past month, the high court has ruled in support of tax dollars for religious schools, prayers during football games and against a woman’s right to choose whether to continue her pregnancy. This religious-leaning court and its rulings do not reflect the direction of our nation where nearly one-in-three Americans now identify as having “no religion,” according to Pew Research.

In Montgomery County, 28% of the population identifies as religiously unaffiliated, according to PRRI Research. I’m proud to count myself as one of the more than 75 million secular Americans who are not religious. And I’m proud to be a member of the Freedom From Religion Foundation which has been fighting to protect our “sacred” separation of church and state.

This Independence Day weekend, let’s reaffirm our commitment to keep religion out of government. Because there is no freedom of religion without a government that is free from religion.

— Parrish S. Knight, Silver Spring

