What was Trump’s motive in document heist? | READER COMMENTARY

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) (Jon Elswick/AP)

Missing from media accounts of the top-secret documents taken from the White House and stored at Mar-a-Lago (“What is next step in Trump search,” Aug. 28) is any mention of motive. The cynic in me might assume the purpose was to have an issue at hand ready to fire up Donald Trump’s base during the August nadir of the annual news cycle. But since removal of top secret documents is a crime, that seems a bit chancy.

Or maybe during the end-of-administration move in January of 2021, the staff got overwhelmed and just threw an assortment of leftovers in a box to be sorted later — all of us who have ever moved residences can sympathize. Or maybe the former president needs those documents to write a book about his time as chief executive, as many past presidents have done.

If so, I wonder whether the U.S. Library of Congress will classify such a book as fiction or nonfiction?

— Bryan MacKay, Catonsville

