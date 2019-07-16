A second revolution is not the answer to America’s problems

Ms. Adams seems to have given up on our “system.” She mentions gerrymandering and ties it to the Republicans. That is untrue in our state where gerrymandering benefits the Democrats. She continues on to list several policies put forth by the opposing party (here I’m assuming she is a Democrat) that she disagrees with, and continues by claiming that due to the unfair Electoral College and other suspect voting practices, she is pondering whether a non-peaceful revolution is the only option to regain control “for the people and by the people.”