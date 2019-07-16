A second revolution is not the answer to America’s problems

I was shocked that the Baltimore Sun published such a reckless opinion by the professor Christine Adams (“Is America headed toward a second revolution?” July 15, 2019).
Ms. Adams seems to have given up on our “system.” She mentions gerrymandering and ties it to the Republicans. That is untrue in our state where gerrymandering benefits the Democrats. She continues on to list several policies put forth by the opposing party (here I’m assuming she is a Democrat) that she disagrees with, and continues by claiming that due to the unfair Electoral College and other suspect voting practices, she is pondering whether a non-peaceful revolution is the only option to regain control “for the people and by the people.”
My question is: How hard has she tried using peaceful means?
Has she written to all of her representatives on each and every issue?
Has she even considered the possibility of working with the opposing party, or will she only be at peace if her party is in control? (Which to her seems the inevitable course of events if only we could straighten out our voting system.)
Has she spoken out strongly on the duty to vote? Has she had personal conversations with all of her friends, family members and especially her students on the importance of voting?
Has she even herself voted? She sees so many problems in the system she seems to feel it futile to do so. It never ceases to amaze me how many take this view. I don’t disagree some work needs to be done on our electoral system, but not voting is the one way to absolutely guarantee that your voice won’t be heard.
If Ms. Adams’ conscience is clean on all of these counts, then perhaps there may be merit to her argument. But her reactionary and dire outlook causes me to think she has given up completely. Though she throws in a disclaimer about how she knows violence is wretched, she seems to actually consider it a viable and perhaps necessary option.
This is fear-mongering and this is immoral, and she will be one of those with blood on her hands should violence arise from this dangerous sort of thinking.
Catherine Simmons