Here’s to second chances | READER COMMENTARY

Jessica Crum takes part in Tanisha Paegar’s math class at the Excel Center, a tuition-free adult high school run by Goodwill. Students can earn a Maryland State Department of Education diploma. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Kudos to the Excel Center, Goodwill Industries, the Abell Foundation and the Maryland Department of Education for supporting the Excel Center (”Goodwill’s Excel Center gives adults a second chance to earn high school diplomas in Baltimore,” Oct. 11).

The photo and article concerning second chances made my day. To wake up to the photo of Jessica Crum of Park Heights was truly special. The sheer joy of learning and participation on her face is inspirational. I just kept going back to her photo and wanted to applaud her and the program.

I hope you can pass this along to her — three cheers to you, Jessica Crum!

And best of luck to her and to the center.

— Doris Randall, Baltimore

