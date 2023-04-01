Americans should care more about mentally ill and less about guns | READER COMMENTARY

Children sign a cross at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee which has become a memorial to the victims of Monday's deadly school shooting. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

Americans are living in an era where its citizens have a lingering passion for guns. There are myriad reasons why we have come to this juncture in our country. Mental health comes to mind immediately (”Maryland lawmakers must act swiftly — and smartly — on gun safety,” March 29).

Our nation was founded on principle in which our forbears were allowed by the Constitution to protect themselves (and family) by legally possessing firearms. As our nation has progressed (or regressed), the reasoning behind the Second Amendment has become convoluted, misinterpreted and divisive. A major contributor is the social media cloud, which rears its serpentine head daily.

Advertisement

Vulnerable children and teens with mental health issues fervently read and post macabre thoughts online. They post missives about their depression and anxiety. Incredibly, misdirected kids and teens are sometimes urged by their peers to kill themselves. And sadly, some do so. It is inconceivable that social media has such a powerful effect on our youth.

The lens we look through at our nation has become blurred and murky. We need to become more acutely aware of struggling youth and to seek professional counseling for them. If not, our passion for possession of firearms continues unabated. Moving forward, do we really need this to be our nation’s legacy? I surely hope not.

Advertisement

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.