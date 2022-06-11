Time to correct 2nd Amendment ‘mistake’ | READER COMMENTARY

An attendee at a gun rights rally openly carries his gun in a holster that reads "We the People" from the Preamble to the United States Constitution, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Olympia, Washington. File. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press). (Ted S. Warren/AP)

The U.S. Supreme Court is apparently poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, ignoring the doctrine of “stare decisis” and the value of historical legal precedent. This Supreme Court says that Roe was wrongly decided by a prior Supreme Court. If we are going to ignore legal precedent to “correct mistakes prior courts made when interpreting the Constitution,” can we please do the same thing for the Second Amendment and gun control (”House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde mass shootings,” June 9)?

Wouldn’t it be very easy to say that the Second Amendment, as it is written, provides for the right of “a well-regulated militia” to bear arms and that any case law indicating that unregulated, private citizens should be able to possess high-capacity, military-style assault rifles was “wrongly decided?” We are not living in the 1700s and dealing with muskets and swords anymore. Let’s ignore all of the prior Second Amendment case law and correct this big and obvious Second Amendment mistake that endangers us and our children.

— Matt Connell, Baltimore

