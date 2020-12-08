Fearful or not, Americans have a right to own a gun | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing in response to your editorial, “Rising gun sales put more lives at risk” (Dec. 7). The right to own and possess a firearm is protected by the United States Constitution, and the Supreme Court has reaffirmed that basic right in both Heller v. District of Columbia and McDonald v. City of Chicago. Whether people are scared of the lockdowns caused by COVID-19 or the riots that occurred this past year throughout the country, it should not matter. It is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, like the right to vote.