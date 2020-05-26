Jacques Kelly captures Baltimore’s spring cleaning rituals perfectly | READER COMMENTARY

In our Baltimore city 3-story-plus plus basement row house, the arrival of spring housecleaning meant that up came the winter wool rugs to be replaced by scratchy, rough, straw-like ones. We, too, covered the furniture with summery slipcovers and changed the window blinds to the dark navy known as Baltimore Blues. With fans, but no air conditioning, evenings found us outdoors with neighbors trying to catch some breezes or visiting nearby Druid Hill Park.