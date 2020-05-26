xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Jacques Kelly captures Baltimore’s spring cleaning rituals perfectly | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 26, 2020 1:56 PM
Residents of North Central Avenue likely face the same spring cleaning rituals as generations of Baltimore residents have performed.
Residents of North Central Avenue likely face the same spring cleaning rituals as generations of Baltimore residents have performed.(Talia Richman)

I recall well my childhood winter-to-summer annual rituals exactly as Jacques Kelly described them in the Baltimore Sun on the same day as my 98th birthday (“May in Baltimore meant summer cleaning madness,” May 23).

In our Baltimore city 3-story-plus plus basement row house, the arrival of spring housecleaning meant that up came the winter wool rugs to be replaced by scratchy, rough, straw-like ones. We, too, covered the furniture with summery slipcovers and changed the window blinds to the dark navy known as Baltimore Blues. With fans, but no air conditioning, evenings found us outdoors with neighbors trying to catch some breezes or visiting nearby Druid Hill Park.

Advertisement

Oh, Mr. Kelly, “Thanks for the memories.”

Betty Samuels Seidel, Baltimore
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement