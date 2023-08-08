Westburg plays ‘dirty’ — and that’s a good thing | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg scores a run against the New York Mets on a hit from batter Ryan O'Hearn during a game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In the first game against the Mets, the Baltimore Orioles’ announcers completely ignored second baseman Jordan Westburg’s advance to second on a fly ball out. This was a heads-up play by a rookie. He subsequently scored the second run on a base hit to give the O’s a two-run lead.

Later in the same game, Westburg scored from first base on a single hit by right fielder Ryan O’Hearn because he was running on the play. This put the O’s ahead 3-2. Then, in the seventh inning, he hit a 3-run home run (”Orioles crush Mets, 10-3, as James McCann gets revenge with career-high-tying 5 RBIs: ‘There’s something special here,’” Aug. 4).

Advertisement

When are the Orioles going to recognize how good a baseball player Jordan Westburg is? I love dirty uniform guys!

— Gary Haddock, Parkville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.