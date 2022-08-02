No missing letters in The Sun’s Scrabble coverage | READER COMMENTARY

Orry Swift of Houston stares at the board after losing to Michael Fagen of Montreal in the fourth game of the best-of-five finals of the North American Scrabble Players Association championship at the Marriott Inner Harbor. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

I had so much fun reading the highly entertaining and educational article on the recent North American Scrabble Championship held here in Baltimore (”Hanging on every word: North American Scrabble champion crowned in Baltimore as game turns spectator sport.” July 29). Who knew of all the intricacies of the sport?

Reporter Hayes Gardner did a fantastic job of combining humorous Scrabble insights along with charming anecdotes about some of the talented contestants. He totally captured the joy and competitive nature of the participants, too. The story about the eventual winner having to improvise travel plans from Montreal at the last second was classic!

Advertisement

On a side note, Hayes Gardner has been an exceptional new addition to The Baltimore Sun writing team. This is not the first time I have utterly enjoyed one of his pieces.

— Jeff Woolley, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.