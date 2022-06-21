The Supreme Court, not the Constitution, needs to change direction | READER COMMENTARY

FILE - A handgun from a collection of illegal guns is reviewed during a gun buyback event in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 22, 2021. New York City and the nation's largest urban centers began parsing through a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down key portions of a century-old New York state law that strictly limited who can carry a handgun in public places. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

A reader states that without significant changes to the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution, we are unlikely to see meaningful gun reform in the U.S. (“2nd Amendment makes it difficult for US to follow other countries on guns,” June 14). I disagree.

The fact is that the courts interpreted the second amendment as giving a right to bear arms to militias not individuals, until the court case Heller versus District of Columbia that was finalized in June 2008. So until 2008, the court’s interpretation of the Second Amendment did not encompass giving individuals the right to bear arms.

We don’t need a revised second amendment, we simply need a revised interpretation by the U.S. Supreme Court. It is the Supreme Court that needs to change, not the Constitution.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

