Scott’s bait-and-switch: Get elected and then shut down the economy | READER COMMENTARY

So our wise new mayor one day after taking the oath of office has declared that Baltimore restaurants shall close table-service until further notice (”Baltimore’s new mayor to shut down indoor and outdoor dining as coronavirus surge continues,” Dec. 9).
So he is safely ensconced in his new role earning a salary, while he denies restaurant owners the right to earn a salary. Dan Rodricks had a pretty good list of suggestions for the new mayor (”For Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s next mayor, a little advice and some big ideas,” Dec. 4), but shutting down the economy wasn’t one of them.
Anne Heaton, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.