xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott’s bait-and-switch: Get elected and then shut down the economy | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 11, 2020 1:35 PM
Helmand, the Afghani restaurant that has been a mainstay in Mt. Vernon since 1989, is facing its biggest challenge for survival due to the pandemic. Like several restaurants on N. Charles Street., Helmand has created an outdoor dining section. Dec. 9, 2020.
Helmand, the Afghani restaurant that has been a mainstay in Mt. Vernon since 1989, is facing its biggest challenge for survival due to the pandemic. Like several restaurants on N. Charles Street., Helmand has created an outdoor dining section. Dec. 9, 2020. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

So our wise new mayor one day after taking the oath of office has declared that Baltimore restaurants shall close table-service until further notice (”Baltimore’s new mayor to shut down indoor and outdoor dining as coronavirus surge continues,” Dec. 9).

So he is safely ensconced in his new role earning a salary, while he denies restaurant owners the right to earn a salary. Dan Rodricks had a pretty good list of suggestions for the new mayor (”For Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s next mayor, a little advice and some big ideas,” Dec. 4), but shutting down the economy wasn’t one of them.

Advertisement

Anne Heaton, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement