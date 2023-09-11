In Baltimore, the buck must stop with Mayor Scott | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott speaks after Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley announces the arrest of an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old in the mass shooting at Brooklyn Homes in early July that killed two and injured 28. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

When I commanded units in the military, one thing that was made clear was that top leaders ultimately bore responsibility for anything that occurred within that unit. As President Harry Truman stated quite eloquently, “The buck stops here.” That statement on his desk reflected his belief about his responsibility for the actions of his administration.

This means the commander-in-chief accepts responsibility for what happens, good or bad. And in Baltimore, that person is Mayor Brandon Scott.

So let us keep in mind as we consider those associated with the Brooklyn Day event that turned into a deadly mass shooting in July — including organizers, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, the Baltimore Police Department, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, Safe Streets and all the rest — that the top responsibility lies with Mayor Scott despite any attempts to place the blame elsewhere (“Brooklyn Homes aftermath: Let the accountability begin,” Sept. 6). It’s like a pyramid with the mayor at the top.

Stand up, Mayor Scott, and accept the responsibility as the top man in Baltimore. Show what you are made of, and people will respect you more in the next election! Hide and they will remember that — as will your political opponents.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

