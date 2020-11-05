Brandon Scott means more of the same for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

I feel sorry for Baltimore residents. After decades of Democratic leadership, City Council President Brandon Scott, who has been a member of the council for many years and did not stop the killings or clean up the trash, has been elected mayor (“Brandon Scott elected Baltimore mayor, will become youngest to hold city’s top job,” Nov. 4).
With him as mayor, what is going to change? And what were city voters thinking when they elected to replace him as council president Del. Nick Mosby, who didn’t pay his taxes?
J. Heming, Baltimore
