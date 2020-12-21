United Way: MacKenzie Scott’s gifts are going to boost Baltimore area | READER COMMENTARY

We are honored to be among the organizations chosen to receive this funding — funding that I know will go a long way in improving many lives. For United Way of Central Maryland, that means providing what’s needed, where it’s needed. These dollars will translate to immediate and meaningful impact and support our key initiatives to bring together partners to take on the toughest challenges facing our communities, propel innovative programs that benefit our residents and connect generous people with the causes they care about most. The pandemic has dramatically increased need throughout our region — with many seeking help and services for the first time.