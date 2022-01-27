Kudos to Scott Dance’s climate coverage | READER COMMENTARY

Matt Johnston, right, environmental policy director for Anne Arundel County, discusses the environment impact of the flooding from last October’s rainstorm with John Clark, left, and Greg Caroots, former and current presidents of the Venice Civic Association, as they survey Venice on the Bay beach. Anne Arundel County is exploring a voluntary buyout program for residents in flood-prone areas, as well as other ways to mitigate the impact of rising sea levels. Jan. 11, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)