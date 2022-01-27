Kudos to Scott Dance’s climate coverage | READER COMMENTARY

Well done, Scott Dance, on your latest well-written and informative article regarding climate change in your series, “Climate Change: Ready Or Not” (”As Maryland faces growing flood threats, retreat is an unpopular solution. What would it take to change that?” Jan. 20). We are so fortunate to have your write such outstanding articles for The Sun.
Please continue to write more regarding Maryland’s readiness to climate change. Also, thank you to the person who had the brains to put the article on the front page of The Sun’s print edition.
Adrienne Shriner, Randallstown
