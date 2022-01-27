xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kudos to Scott Dance’s climate coverage | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 27, 2022 1:45 PM
Matt Johnston, right, environmental policy director for Anne Arundel County, discusses the environment impact of the flooding from last October’s rainstorm with John Clark, left, and Greg Caroots, former and current presidents of the Venice Civic Association, as they survey Venice on the Bay beach. Anne Arundel County is exploring a voluntary buyout program for residents in flood-prone areas, as well as other ways to mitigate the impact of rising sea levels. Jan. 11, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
Matt Johnston, right, environmental policy director for Anne Arundel County, discusses the environment impact of the flooding from last October’s rainstorm with John Clark, left, and Greg Caroots, former and current presidents of the Venice Civic Association, as they survey Venice on the Bay beach. Anne Arundel County is exploring a voluntary buyout program for residents in flood-prone areas, as well as other ways to mitigate the impact of rising sea levels. Jan. 11, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Well done, Scott Dance, on your latest well-written and informative article regarding climate change in your series, “Climate Change: Ready Or Not” (”As Maryland faces growing flood threats, retreat is an unpopular solution. What would it take to change that?” Jan. 20). We are so fortunate to have your write such outstanding articles for The Sun.

Please continue to write more regarding Maryland’s readiness to climate change. Also, thank you to the person who had the brains to put the article on the front page of The Sun’s print edition.

Advertisement

Adrienne Shriner, Randallstown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement