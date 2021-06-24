Mayor goes to D.C., gets a new excuse for not addressing homicides | READER COMMENTARY

I hate to always sound pessimistic, but based on the report of Mayor Brandon Scott’s visit to Washington, D.C., to attend a meeting with President Joe Biden, it appears the session was another “big talk Washington presentation” with no real results, as usual (”Mayor Scott discusses Baltimore violence at White House meeting amid push to curb gun crimes,” June 23). The new idea being floated is “not being soft or tough on crime. It’s being smarter.” So there is the new answer! What it means with regard to dealing with the criminal element is open to discussion.
Echoing President Biden, Mayor Scott stated his job would be easier if the U.S. Senate “would approve legislation banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in required background checks on people buying firearms.” Placing blame on the Senate takes some of the heat off the mayor and police commissioner. Mr. Scott in an emboldened plea stated: “Listen, this is a public health crisis. We need them to wake up and get out of the way. We need them to do what the president is asking.” So what about all the illegal guns that are in the city? How do we take care of that problem? The criminal element does really not worry about gun laws.
Basically, we won’t be tough on the criminal element, we will be smarter. So let’s see how that works out. I’m sure the homicide rate and the shootings in Baltimore will decrease immediately. With 300 homicides annually for six years in a row, 162 homicides and 329 non-fatal shootings this year, I guess Baltimore is ready to “get smart” about the shootings. Obviously, nothing else has worked in the past six years.
The answer is to get tough on crime and at the same time address the root causes of crime. Getting smarter means nothing and is just an excuse for failure to control the crime and gun problem in Baltimore and in this country today. Get the guns off the street and put the criminals behind bars.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
