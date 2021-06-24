Mayor goes to D.C., gets a new excuse for not addressing homicides | READER COMMENTARY

Echoing President Biden, Mayor Scott stated his job would be easier if the U.S. Senate “would approve legislation banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in required background checks on people buying firearms.” Placing blame on the Senate takes some of the heat off the mayor and police commissioner. Mr. Scott in an emboldened plea stated: “Listen, this is a public health crisis. We need them to wake up and get out of the way. We need them to do what the president is asking.” So what about all the illegal guns that are in the city? How do we take care of that problem? The criminal element does really not worry about gun laws.