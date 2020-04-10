Americans need to stop distrusting scientists | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the editorial, “Anthony Fauci is the person of the hour so, naturally, he’s also a target” (April 9), Donald Trump loyalists issuing death threats to Dr. Anthony Fauci is emblematic of a larger problem, namely the growing trend in our country of displaying mistrust and even animosity towards experts in the scientific community. If there is one characteristic of the “Trump era” that stands out as being the most dangerous to the future of humanity, it is the extreme politicization of science. Not only did it cause the White House to ignore top health experts and deliver a woefully inadequate response to the pandemic, but worse still, it has stifled our progress in addressing climate change which will ultimately prove to be a much graver threat to human existence than the coronavirus.