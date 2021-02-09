Get youngsters back in classrooms - with vaccinated teachers | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to give my input regarding return to school (”How will Anne Arundel students’ return to schools work? Superintendent answers school board questions,” Feb. 8). I strongly agree that it’s important that students have in-person education and that that’s much better than the distance learning.
However, I also think it’s unfair to require the teachers to go back to work without getting the vaccine. I think the county and the state owe it to our teachers to somehow prioritize them getting the vaccine prior to going back to work. It seems to me an obvious, respectful response to honoring all the flexibility and work the teachers have done for our children.
Joanne Timmel, Cockeysville
