Harford County schools should ignore renaming effort | READER COMMENTARY

The fact that the group of right-wing radical book banners and haters calling themselves Moms for Liberty is now calling for the restoration of slave owners’ names to Harford County schools should surprise no one (”Harford County Board of Education receives petition to restore names of slave owners to two elementary schools,” Oct. 9).

The members of this group and their (almost invariably Republican) supporters have repeatedly demonstrated their propensity for attempting to impose their own narrow and frequently bigoted views on others. They disregard the obvious fact that they can determine the type of books read by their own children and mold their religious beliefs and even their views of history but have no right to tell other people what their children should read or believe.

The Harford County Board of Education should ignore their petition or, better yet, tell them where to stick it.

— Harris Factor, Columbia

