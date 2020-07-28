Bars before schools? We should be ashamed. | READER COMMENTARY

But that was March. We are now in July. Children have been home for over four months, and we can no longer play the “unexpected emergency” card. The virus is still here and it should be little surprise to anyone that schools will not be able to resume in the traditional way in September (”Thousands of Maryland children will fall behind academically without in-person schooling, advocates warn,” July 24). So, you’d think that we would have made use of the last few months to begin adapting school buildings to accommodate more outdoor and distanced learning, hiring more teachers and staff to allow for smaller classes, creating transportation or school choice alternatives to avoid long crowded commutes, or any of a number of basic measures that could have allowed at least some of our students to return to school.