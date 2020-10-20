How should Maryland schools reopen? There are precautions to take along with data to study | READER COMMENTARY

In addition to the number of cases among the school children, the “health metrics” include the positivity rates of the community where the school is located. Looking at the numbers of cases only from the school shows a picture of too small a subset of the community. The indicators of decision making to opening schools can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. A document published in late August, “COVID-19 Guidance for Maryland Schools,” lists what schools need to have in place to safely open. This includes daily temperature and symptom checks, an isolation room at school to house students who become ill during the day, and spacing of 6 feet apart in the classroom. Mitigation practices must be in place.