Schools deserve chance to reopen if they can follow CDC guidelines | READER COMMENTARY

I feel that Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles was wrong in announcing that all nonpublic schools would be required to remain closed to in-person instruction through Oct. 1 (”New order by Maryland Gov. Hogan says county officials can’t stop schools from reopening,” Aug. 3). In my opinion, the private schools should be given an opportunity to have in-person learning, provided they are able to comply with the protocols stipulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These protocols include proper spacing, wearing masks, sanitizing, testing, etc. Private schools have advantages over public schools in being able to implement in-person instruction with reasonable safety. These advantages include fewer students, lower student-to-teacher ratios, more space available for social distancing, not using buses and teachers who are willing to take a little risk to allow their students to have the benefit of in-person learning. If things don’t work out, the private schools should be prepared to pivot to online instruction.