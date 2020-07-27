Maryland schools pursue innovative solutions for the fall | READER COMMENTARY

Online and blended learning will indeed play an increasingly important role in education for Maryland students in the future and it is already succeeding in some cases (”Schools reopening: Here’s how Maryland jurisdictions are planning for the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic,” July 23). One excellent example is the grade 6-12 College Park Academy, a public charter school in Prince George’s County that offers a post-pandemic model for middle and high school education across the state. CPA was founded in 2013 through a coalition of county, state and University of Maryland support. Students enroll via lottery system and represent diverse racial and socio-economic backgrounds, as well as special needs/disabilities. CPA’s model allows for face-to-face and online learning by providing a blend of a traditional classroom with online instruction. About a third of the classes are completely online with the rest taught on site by teachers using online curriculum. The online curriculum opens up a wide range of courses that otherwise may not be available at a typical school. CPA also offers extracurricular activities to provide a well-rounded educational experience. Parents, students, and faculty are generally enthusiastic about CPA’s approach and results. They also appreciated the fact that CPA didn’t miss a beat when classrooms closed in March. Most of this year’s graduates are college-bound and several have already earned University of Maryland credits.