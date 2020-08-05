Hogan is wrong to ignore health threat posed by transmission in private schools | READER COMMENTARY

There are approximately 18,000 students in private schools in Baltimore and Baltimore County alone. If these 18,000 students return to class, along with thousands of teachers, administrators and staff, there is going to undoubtedly be a surge in COVID-19 cases. Despite each of these private school’s best efforts to minimize contagion, there will be COVID-19 spread. All of these schools have remote learning plans in place and are more than prepared to go that route, yet most will persist in trying to start the year in-person. I argue that this is a selfish position on the part of the schools and the families they serve. If all the private schools in the state re-open, we will see an increase in COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, it will not be contained to those at the school. It will have a ripple effect on store clerks, neighbors, doctors, nurses and so many others within our community.