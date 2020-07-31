Communities must help mitigate inequities of online instruction | READER COMMENTARY

The students who are in danger of “falling behind” are the very students who we struggle for each and every day at Patterson High School. Yes, our students and families are facing significant struggles: lack of laptop devices, lack of experience with laptops, lack of reliable internet, language barriers and increasingly, our families face financial and food insecurity. Many of our families are scrambling to find jobs and income to keep food on the table. Yes, these students rely on their school to be an anchor of stability in their lives. The students and their families want to return to school and we, teachers and staff, want to go back to school, in person. However, the staff at Patterson know that safety comes first. We know that we cannot go back to school (in-person) while we risk the spread of COVID-19.