Let local schools boards set mask policy | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent editorial urging the state school board to mandate masks in schools (”Maryland state school board must set the mask standard for all,” Aug. 25), I would prefer that rather than a statewide mask mandate, each local school district agree to require masks through the end of 2021. When the spring semester begins in January, certain guidelines could be adopted to determine whether each local school district would now have the discretion to make masks optional in 2022.
For example, if a county reduced its COVID-19 transmission rate from high or substantial into the moderate or low range, reduced transmission would be a favorable factor to be considered in allowing the local school district discretion on whether to require masks. High transmission would be a negative factor. School systems would be required to show considerable progress in controlling COVID before they would be allowed to drop the mask requirement.
Masks can be uncomfortable, hot in summer and make it more difficult to teach and receive non-verbal feedback. However, with the delta variant surging, schools need to use every available tool to enable them to resume in person classes. With that said, schools and the community should take incremental steps to make masks unnecessary. Steps should include requiring vaccinations for everyone eligible, increased ventilation, social distancing and testing. Each district should develop a plan.
Jeffrey H. Marks, Baltimore
