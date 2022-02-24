Please teach children to be kind | READER COMMENTARY

My favorite quotation is by Henry James, the British-American author: “Three things in human life are important: The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.”
I recently retired as a nurse practitioner where my mission, like all health care workers, was to protect the health of people of Baltimore and surrounding counties. It is very hard to understand why we have people in the city and suburbs who value life so little that there is a daily violent murder and twice that number of shootings. Last week, there was a shooting at our local high school of a student by other students (”In a tough Baltimore neighborhood, a nonprofit group fights to help youth pursue dreams,” Feb. 19).
I propose to add a component to education from pre-K to high school for students to find a way to be kind daily and to orient them in a positive way. Children should be consistently reminded of the importance of reaching out to others by being kind to other children, community members, family, pets, wildlife and the environment. For example, classes could be nominated by teachers weekly at schools for exhibiting kindness in some way, even for working hard together as a group to master a certain learning objective. Parents, PTA, or community groups could sponsor small rewards for this. I see this as a way to increase awareness in children of one’s role in building a community, general increase in maturity and a decrease in self-centeredness. Schools could measure whether they see an improvement in behavior, such as a decrease in bullying, fighting or disrespect from this initiative.
I’m aware that there have been additions to curricula in values education, but I believe there needs to be an environment of teaching about kindness and caring from youngest to oldest students. An online search shows that there is a current program in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio schools with similar goals. I hope that Baltimore and surrounding county schools would consider this suggestion.
Ellen Koehler, Catonsville
