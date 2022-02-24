Please teach children to be kind | READER COMMENTARY

I propose to add a component to education from pre-K to high school for students to find a way to be kind daily and to orient them in a positive way. Children should be consistently reminded of the importance of reaching out to others by being kind to other children, community members, family, pets, wildlife and the environment. For example, classes could be nominated by teachers weekly at schools for exhibiting kindness in some way, even for working hard together as a group to master a certain learning objective. Parents, PTA, or community groups could sponsor small rewards for this. I see this as a way to increase awareness in children of one’s role in building a community, general increase in maturity and a decrease in self-centeredness. Schools could measure whether they see an improvement in behavior, such as a decrease in bullying, fighting or disrespect from this initiative.