xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hogan has a ‘hissy fit’ over schools. He ought to back off | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 06, 2020 5:21 AM
In this June 3, 2020 file photo Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a news conference in Annapolis. The governor this week issued an executive order removing from local health officers the ability to close schools, public or private, on an emergency basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, file)
In this June 3, 2020 file photo Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during a news conference in Annapolis. The governor this week issued an executive order removing from local health officers the ability to close schools, public or private, on an emergency basis during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, file) (Brian Witte/AP)

Gov. Larry Hogan has come under intense scrutiny and criticism lately as a result of his fictional autobiography and the Hogan voter suppression plan for the November election. In typically Republican fashion, Governor Hogan has decided to lash out by issuing an edict overriding the right of counties to keep their schools shut during this worsening pandemic (”Maryland’s governor continues his public health retreat,” Aug. 4).

It should be noted that Montgomery County has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Maryland. Does any parent really care what Larry Hogan wants regarding Maryland’s children? The chief health officer for Montgomery County decided to close all schools in the county for health reasons. Mr. Hogan is entitled to his hissy fit. We expect that from Republicans. Parents will do what is best for their children after following medical advice.

Advertisement

Marylanders will not respond well to autocratic edicts. Governor Hogan needs to back off if he expects to get any thing done during the remainder of his term in office.

Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement