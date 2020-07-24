This country has unrealistic expectations for schools | READER COMMENTARY

Don’t you wish that “Big Education” would demand the same level of performance from itself as it does from the rest of society who pay dearly for it? Schools cannot be, and should not be, guaranteed perfect protection from COVID-19 (”Many public health experts say children should return to school in the fall, particularly in states like Maryland,” July 17) any more than they can, or should be, required to provide a perfect education for all students.
“Perfection is the enemy of the good” — Voltaire
Dave Reich, Perry Hall
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.