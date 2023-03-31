School segregation continues in Baltimore County | READER COMMENTARY

Although American schools are more diverse than ever, our public schools remain highly segregated along racial and socioeconomic lines, with more than one-third of U.S. students attending schools considered to be segregated, according to a recent analysis. How does school segregation like this continue 69 years after the landmark Supreme Court decision in Brown v. the Board of Education? The answer is one school board decision at a time.

One such decision is currently before the Baltimore County Board of Education (”Nearly a third of Baltimore County Public Schools are over capacity, frustrating parents, educators,” March 23). As a result of recent school construction and expansion projects, the school board is currently in the process of redrawing several of the middle school boundaries in the central and eastern parts of the county. A boundary committee has produced four possible maps to recommend to the school board, three of which would result in Carroll Manor Elementary students moving from their currently assigned Ridgely Middle School (where 76% of the students are white or Asian and only 21% qualify for free/reduced school lunches) to Pine Grove Middle School (where currently 42% are white or Asian and 56% qualify for free/reduced lunches).

The reaction to this among many Carroll Manor parents has been sadly predictable. A website has sprung up along with corresponding yard signs in the Carroll Manor area protesting the change. Carroll Manor parents have stated that they will do “whatever it takes” to keep their children from attending Pine Grove Middle in the interests of keeping “historical communities together.” In official comments submitted to the school board, many Carroll Manor parents have submitted identical form letters decrying the prospect of their children being educated in an “unfamiliar community where they are not socially established.” All of this euphemistic language is simply an attempt to veil what is really going on here: an effort to keep the children of Carroll Manor from having to attend school with their neighbors closer to the city line.

Although the yard signs in Carroll Manor say “Stop the Split” — insisting that Carroll Manor students not be separated from their peers to the west — those of us who live just south of Carroll Manor are also part of the same community attending church, sports and scouts together. Furthermore, while some Carroll Manor parents are quoted in the media making the claim that Pine Grove Middle School is unreasonably far away, Carroll Manor Elementary School is an 8-mile drive to Ridgely Middle School, but only a 7-mile drive to Pine Grove Middle School.

As a Pine Grove Middle School parent, it is disheartening to see members of our community going to such lengths to ensure that their children not be exposed to peers of a lower tax bracket. Furthermore, we should acknowledge that economic segregation in our country greatly overlaps with racial segregation and reckon with the question of whether our actions contribute to that.

As Carroll Manor parents descend on upcoming school board meetings to protest the prospect of their children being educated at Pine Grove Middle, we should all recognize that, whatever the motives of the parents, this is what school segregation looks like in 2023. We should also ask ourselves what Pine Grove Middle would look like if the dedicated and relatively affluent parents of Carroll Manor would put as much effort into improving the school as they do into keeping their children out of it.

— Rick Martell, Glen Arm

