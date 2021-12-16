A lesson in why school vouchers don’t work | READER COMMENTARY

The article, “Federal court rules Maryland violated Christian school’s rights by banning it from voucher program” (Dec. 14), explains how Bethel Christian Academy can continue getting funded despite its written handbook language discriminating against gay, lesbian and transgender students. This is government money and in the case of Bethel Christian School, $102,600.
Don’t confuse voucher programs with charter schools. Many do, even some politicians. Charter Schools are public schools. Vouchers were designed by conservatives with the express intention of funding small private schools and particularly evangelical Christian schools. These schools do have the right to teach according to their beliefs. But should the government be forced to support them with public funds? I think not!
Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.