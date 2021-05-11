Stop the fixation on standardized test scores | READER COMMENTARY

The cry that children must be tested so we can know how far behind they are raises a question: Behind what (”Standardized testing in Maryland schools can wait,” Feb. 24)? They know what they know and don’t know what they don’t know, and which of us can claim more? Should those of us who are older be tested on all the things we used to know? I can still spell stoichiometry, but not do it, and the last time I tried to do integration by parts I was making the same fool mistakes I had made over 40 years before, choosing the wrong parts and getting myself into deeper difficulties. Since I have no present need of calculus, I prudently put it aside. There are other things I would rather learn or relearn.