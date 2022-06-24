City’s new school schedule deserves a failing grade | READER COMMENTARY

Ignoring research on adolescent sleep and healthy school start times policy recommendations, Baltimore City Public Schools announced its new bell schedules for 2022-2023, which include new school start times for 93 schools to “improve transportation for students who ride yellow buses.” With these times, at least 30 middle and high schools will be starting before 8 a.m. (”Baltimore needs later school hours,” June 16).

As a sleep researcher and psychologist for over 30 years, these changes concern me deeply. The decision to move bell times means that thousands of BCPSS teenagers will not only be unable to get sufficient sleep or to arrive at school on time ready to learn, but will also put themselves at risk for anxiety, depression, misbehavior, substance abuse and other health consequences.

Advertisement

With the onset of puberty, adolescents experience a sleep — wake “phase delay” manifested as a shift of up to two hours compared to younger peers. Optimal sleep for teenagers’ ranges from 8.5 to 9.5 hours per night. This means that the average teenager has difficulty falling asleep before 11 p.m. and is best suited to wake after 8 a.m. — making it challenging to get sufficient sleep if school starts before 8:30 a.m.

My colleagues and I, sleep researchers, pediatricians, psychologists, criminologists, economists and educators, know that insufficient, misaligned sleep is a public health concern that affects the health, safety, and success of Baltimore’s youth. This research, led me to co-author the 2014 American Academy of Pediatrics’ Policy Statement of School Start Times for Adolescents that advises for schools to optimize sleep for adolescents, they need start times that allow students the opportunity to obtain sufficient sleep, therefore improving health, safety, and academic performance and behavior — specifically increased participation in school.

Advertisement

Students from underserved communities show disproportionately greater improvements from later school start times than their peers, suggesting that if city schools delayed instead of advanced school start times, such a thoughtful change could help narrow the achievement gap. Later start and release times also mean less time at the end of the day for unstructured socializing, associated with delinquency, substance abuse and aggressive behaviors.

I know that Baltimore has a history protecting the health of children and adolescents. I urge the BCPSS to delay school start times instead of starting earlier next year and to start middle and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to ensure healthy, safe, and equitable education hours for our youth.

— Amy R. Wolfson, Baltimore

The writer is a professor of psychology at Loyola University Maryland.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.