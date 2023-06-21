Who is failing K-12 schools - administrators, unions, parents | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mt. Hebron High School teacher Vann Prime asks an excellent question — and provides an excellent answer — in his recent commentary, “Teachers, why are you still union members when you don’t have to be?” (June 19).

The U.S. education system is slowly going downhill, for three main reasons.

First are the bloated administrations across the board, where people are worried more about cultural issues and identity politics than about reading, writing and arithmetic.

Second are the pathetic unions that are mostly worried about protecting poor teachers and donating money to the Democratic Party. I don’t think children in the unions’ top five list of priorities.

And third, and the top reason overall: Bad parenting!

— Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville

