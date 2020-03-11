If schools must close, don’t let students go hungry | READER COMMENTARY

Part of the solution could be to add extra benefits to SNAP cards for families with children. There are about 250,000 children in Maryland who depend on SNAP. If these 250,000 children received an extra $20 for food, the cost would be about $5 million. This amount includes very young children. To give the 170,000 school-aged children in Maryland qualifying for SNAP $20 each, the cost would be $3.4 million. We should be willing to spend more to feed our most vulnerable children.