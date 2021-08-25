School mask mandates are the safest choice | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent article, “Lack of masks mandate could pose a logistical nightmare for some Maryland schools due to quarantine requirements” (Aug. 23), no question masks should be mandated by Gov. Larry Hogan for all Maryland schools. The policy requiring all unmasked students exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine at home is only one concern. The disruption of large groups of students being present in class one day and then out for an extended period is not only an academic disaster but a social one.