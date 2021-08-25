School mask mandates are the safest choice | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent article, “Lack of masks mandate could pose a logistical nightmare for some Maryland schools due to quarantine requirements” (Aug. 23), no question masks should be mandated by Gov. Larry Hogan for all Maryland schools. The policy requiring all unmasked students exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine at home is only one concern. The disruption of large groups of students being present in class one day and then out for an extended period is not only an academic disaster but a social one.
Members of the Montgomery County Council were on the mark with their decision to require indoor masking for all students. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has been consistently placed stricter COVID restrictions on county residents. The result is lower infection rates of the delta variant with significantly higher vaccination rates.
Masking to reduce exposure is not politically motivated, but rather a public health decision to protect county residents from a contagious virus. The problem is that other counties are not taking the initiative to require masks and without input from Governor Hogan, students will suffer what may be an erratic school term.
Gail Landy, Gaithersburg
