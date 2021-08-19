Anne Arundel mask protesters endanger the community | READER COMMENTARY

Your article on folks protesting mask requirements in Anne Arundel County Public Schools was very troubling to me (”After several members of public refuse to wear masks, Anne Arundel school board recesses meeting and continues virtually; vote set for Sept. 1,” Aug. 18).
I’m a retired teacher with grandchildren in Baltimore County Public Schools who has an immunocompromised husband at home. I believe that my right to keep those in my family safe trumps others right to choose. Children must be inoculated against other diseases for the common good. How is this different?
It seems that many citizens believe that their personal rights are more important than those of the rest of us. Let’s not forget that the founders of this country believed in personal responsibility for the common good as well as our rights. The idea of personal rights has been expanded but folks have forgotten that rights require responsibilities as well.
Donna McDonough, Perry Hall
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.