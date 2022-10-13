School lunches are high performers | READER COMMENTARY

Sixth-graders, from left, Reshawna Pullum, Chamar Thomas, and Aliyah Koon eat vegetarian beans and chips with fruit, and Reshawna and Aliyah added salads while Chamar opted for cooked carrots at Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The school year is now in full swing with bustling classrooms and playgrounds buzzing with students. Unfortunately, right now, hundreds of thousands of kids in Maryland could be going to school each day struggling with hunger (”White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade,” Sept. 28).

Luckily, we have at our disposal a powerful tool to make sure kids are nourished and ready to learn. School lunch provides the consistent nutrition kids need to learn, grow and achieve their dreams.

We know eating school lunch has a powerful impact on kids: Research shows that for many kids, the meals they eat at school are the most nutritionally balanced of the day. When students get regular, healthy meals they are less likely to be tired, are more attentive in class, and retain information better. They do better on tests and can focus on their learning and on just being kids.

School lunch is also great for parents. With this year’s record inflation still leaving many of us surprised by the much higher cost of our kid’s favorite foods, families are finding it harder to stretch their grocery budget to prepare meals to send to school each day. School lunch is a free or affordable option.

On top of all that, it’s convenient. Preparing meals during an already hectic morning can be stressful, but don’t worry — your school cafeteria staff have you covered! Busy parents can save the extra work of preparing meals and rest assured their kids will get a healthy lunch at school.

This week is National School Lunch Week, and it provides an opportunity to recognize the important role the school lunch program plays in the health and well-being of children and to celebrate the school nutrition professionals who work all year long to provide healthy school meals for our children.

— Ayesha Holmes, Sykesville

The writer is director of No Kid Hungry Maryland.

