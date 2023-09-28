In Carroll County, school librarians possess the better judgment on books | READER COMMENTARY

Tina Hoff, Carroll Community College (left), waits in line to get a chance to attend the Carroll County Board of Education meeting to support librarians against the removal of books. Sept. 13, 2023. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Thank you for your coverage of the issue of book removal in Carroll County Public Schools. While we appreciate the mostly balanced approach made by your reporters Dillon Mullan and Thomas Goodwin Smith, we do take issue with the recent article ending with the quote by school board member Steve Whisler, who states that he “sincerely question[s] the judgment and integrity of any academic professional in a K-12 setting who wants to push these materials on students” (”Decision made on five of 58 books threatened with removal from Carroll County school libraries,” Sept. 15).

First and foremost, school librarians are professionals. Secondly, library materials are choice reading for students. No one is “pushing” books on members of the school community. Whisler’s statement shows an enormous lack of understanding of how a school library operates and an even more severe lack of understanding of the professionalism of school librarians.

School librarians are experts in selection and collection development of resources for their libraries. School librarians have a master’s degree or higher in their field and are professional educators as well as librarians. School librarians choose books carefully so that every member of the school community can find reading material of interest.

Ending the article with that statement suggests a lack of understanding about school libraries and how they operate. It was disappointing to see an otherwise balanced article end this way. The reporting would have indicated a clearer understanding of the issue if the article had ended by acknowledging that by limiting access to books before they go through the reconsideration process, Carroll County Public Schools has made the decision to limit intellectual freedom. Carroll County Public Schools has also removed the ability of learners to read books of their choosing through their decision to remove titles from the shelf before reconsideration.

— Brittany Tignor, Ocean Pines

— Jennifer Sturge, Port Republic

