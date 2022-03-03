Manners, kindness and respect must be taught before a child enters school | READER COMMENTARY

I just read the letter to the editor suggesting we add the subject of kindness to the school curriculum (”Please teach children to be kind,” Feb. 24). This is not a bad idea, but teachers are taught to teach our children the mental tools to make it through their lives and succeed — that’s their job, and that alone is not easy these days. Proper home training is not the teacher’s job. That job belongs to the parents, and they have to succeed in teaching their children manners and especially respect before the youngsters get into school.