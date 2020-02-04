Testimony in support of the bill noted that we urinate and defecate, and about half of us also menstruate. If we don’t expect our students to bring their own toilet paper to school, why should we expect them to bring their own menstrual hygiene products? What’s more, why should we provide menstrual hygiene products for cisgender women and girls, but not for students of other genders who also menstruate? Not for the trans man in my English class, and not for the non-binary student in my theater productions?