Currently, the vast majority of Maryland middle and high schools start before 8:30 a.m. (the mean for high school is 7:54 a.m. while the mean for middle is 8:11 a.m.) with bus pick-ups beginning as early as 5:15 a.m. In Baltimore County, 100% of high schools start before 8 a.m. and nearly 60% of Baltimore City high schools start before 8:30 a.m. This means we are asking our teens to wake up at hours long before their biological clocks are prepared to do so, and then asking them to learn, behave and perform at their best in the classroom, on playing fields and in their lives!